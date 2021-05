Adnan Virk is no longer with WWE.

WWE announced today that the two sides have parted ways. Virk replaced Tom Phillips as the lead RAW announcer on the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of RAW last month.

Stay tuned for more. Below is WWE’s announcement on Virk’s departure:

WWE and Adnan Virk part ways WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways. WWE thanks Adnan for his work.

