Adult entertainment website CamSoda has offered a MMA play-by-play job to former WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk.

It was announced on Tuesday that Virk and WWE have parted ways after just over a month on the job. You can click here for Virk’s post-departure statement, and you can click here for reactions from other WWE announcers.

While Virk remains employed in other ventures, including the MLB Network and the NHL Network, CamSoda has offered him $50,000 to do play-by-play for their upcoming Fight Circus MMA pay-per-view show in Thailand on Saturday, June 19.

The wild MMA Fight Circus Volume 3 event will feature a Siamese Boxing match with tied together 2-man teams, Indian Leg Wrestling between female Russian fighters, a Muay Thai fight inside of a phone booth, a Human Cockfighting bout with Karate vs. Taekwondo, an intergender Muay Thai fight, plus a 2-on-1 main event with former UFC fighter Will Chope taking on local fighters Bank and No Money, and more. The legendary Bob Sapp will also be in the house, leading the Team Blue fighters against Jon Nutt and the Team Red fighters. You can find the full card here.

Virk has not publicly responded to the offer as of this writing. The full letter issued to Virk can be seen below, written by CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker:

Dear Mr. Virk, After hearing of your parting of ways with WWE, I want to give you the chance to get back behind the announcers desk for an event like you’ve never experienced before. Through the course of your illustrious career, you’ve covered everything from college football and basketball, baseball, even professional wrestling (albeit brief) but the one thing missing on your resume is MMA. That’s where Fight Circus Presented by CamSoda comes in. With Fight Circus Vol. 3 set to take place on June 19 in Thailand, I’d like to formally extend a $50,000 offer for you to be the official play-by-play announcer for the event. The combination of your professionalism and the wildness of the fights will take the broadcast to a whole new level. The card includes a muay-thai bout taking place inside a phone booth, a 2-on-1 MMA battle between a UFC veteran and two inexperienced brothers, and more. This is a chance at redemption, Adnan. After seven long weeks catching flack from wrestling fans, this is your opportunity to stick it to the haters and position yourself back on the pantheon of broadcasting titans like Anik, Buck and Scully. If interested, please reach out to me at [email protected] Would love to coordinate a phone call to discuss logistics. I look forward to hearing from you! Best, Daryn Parker Vice President, CamSoda

Stay tuned for more.

