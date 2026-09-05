The reactions to the latest mass WWE releases continue to surface.

In addition to Jasper Troy and PJ Vasa commenting about their NXT releases in posts shared via their respective social media accounts, a third name included in the ten reported WWE developmental and NXT talent cuts has spoken out.

Adrianna Rizzo, best known for her run in WWE’s NXT brand as the sole female member of The D’Angelo Family, took to Twitter/X on Saturday morning to release a detailed statement addressing her departure from the company.

“My journey with WWE has come to an end,” she began the statement (see post below). “The last four years have taken me through some of the highest highs and hardest moments of my life, and through all of it, I’m proud that I always remained me.”

She then reflected on her run as Adriana Rizzo and her time alongside The D’Angelo Family.

“I’m incredibly grateful for my time as part of The D’Angelo Family,” she continued. “They truly became family to me. Becoming Adriana Rizzo was such a unique experience, and I loved every second of bringing her to life. That opportunity showed me that I was capable of so much more than I ever knew. My journey wasn’t an easy one. An Achilles rupture and surgery, followed by an ACL and meniscus surgery, kept me out of the ring for nearly half of my time in NXT. But I fought like hell to come back. And I did.”

While proud of making it back, Rizzo admitted that the circumstances surrounding her departure make the end of her WWE run particularly difficult.

“What makes this ending difficult is knowing how hard I fought to get back, and not getting the opportunity to show all of you just how much more I had to give,” she added. “But I’ll never regret the fight it took to get there. If any part of my journey means something to someone who has been knocked down, overlooked, injured, or told they were too far behind, I hope it reminds you to keep going. STAY RESILIENT!”

Finally, Rizzo thanked those who helped and supported her throughout her WWE run before looking ahead to whatever comes next.

“Thank you to every coach, producer, teammate, friend, and person who believed in me and helped me along the way,” she wrote. “And thank you to everyone who supported Adriana Rizzo. I don’t know exactly where the road takes me from here, but I know there is a lot more of my story left to write. If you want to continue supporting me and what I’ve been building check out saltanddaughters.com. Onto the next chapter. And remember… Fool me once – I break ya face!”