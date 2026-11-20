Former WWE Superstar Adriana Rizzo has opened up about the circumstances surrounding her departure from the company earlier this year.

During a recent appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho, Rizzo discussed receiving the phone call informing her of her WWE release on September 4, describing the experience as “brutal and sad.”

Rizzo, who signed with WWE in 2022 and spent much of her run as a member of Tony D’Angelo’s D’Angelo Family faction, was among several talents released that day, including Wendy Choo, Jasper Troy and PJ Vasa.

According to Rizzo, she was traveling to Savannah, Georgia, with her boyfriend, current WWE NXT talent Cutler James, when she received the unexpected call.

“It was like really bad timing. I was driving up to Savannah, Georgia. I was with my boyfriend Jonah, who’s Cutler James in NXT, and I’m driving up to Savannah, Georgia, and all of a sudden I get a phone call. …”

She continued, “I knew, I saw it and I was like, ‘No, oh shoot.’ I was just kind of in denial. I answer it and it’s a really short phone call.”

When Jericho asked who had contacted her, Rizzo explained that the person delivering the news was someone she had never interacted with during her day-to-day work in WWE.

“So it’s actually like nobody related, or no one you ever see day to day or face to face. So it’s kind of brutal and sad. You give everything for four years, and then you get a really short phone call like, ‘Hey, you’re done, bye.’ I mean, that’s not quoted, but it’s just like that’s the…I think it was like a 10-second phone call.”

Rizzo admitted that the news caught her off guard, particularly because she had been thinking about creative ideas for her character moments before receiving the call.

“And then I’m just in shock driving, like, ‘What?’ I was thinking of a promo idea in the car, and then I just… it’s just so shocking. I was fearful of that round of cuts.”

The former NXT star explained that her injury history had left her concerned about potentially being included in another round of WWE roster cuts.

During her time with the company, Rizzo dealt with several significant injuries, including a ruptured Achilles tendon, a partial ACL tear and a complete ACL tear accompanied by meniscus damage.

Despite those setbacks, she had returned to in-ring competition at NXT live events over the summer and had also begun appearing as an interviewer on WWE Evolve programming.

Her final WWE match took place at an August 21, 2026 NXT live event in Venice, Florida, where she lost to PJ Vasa, who was subsequently released in the same round of cuts.