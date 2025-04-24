AEW star Darby Allin began his journey to the summit of Mount Everest on Tuesday, April 8, following a break from AEW. Along with his team, Allin hiked from Pheriche to Chhukhung, gaining an elevation of 530 meters. He has not appeared on AEW television since December, when he was written out of storylines.

Adventure Consultants initially provided an update on Allin’s progress, stating that his team reached Everest’s base camp on Sunday, April 20. The update also mentioned that the expedition leader, Ang Dorjee, revealed the climb would begin shortly after that. The group is set to take part in the Puja ceremony, a traditional ritual performed before any climbing group attempts to summit Everest. However, the update was later removed, and the reason for its removal remains unclear.

Climbing Mount Everest typically takes about two months, but Allin’s lack of prior experience in mountain climbing could extend his journey. While roughly two-thirds of climbers reach the summit, the success rate is lower for those without experience, and about one percent of climbers face fatal risks.

There has been no official update on when Allin is expected to complete his climb or make his return to AEW television.