WWE was advertising two big matchups for the March 27th house show from Toronto, Canada.

During SmackDown, the following matches were listed for the Toronto house show on 3/27: *Lashley vs. Rollins vs. Styles *Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

There is now some online speculation that the above matches could potentially be the direction WWE is going for WrestleMania 38, as WWE champion Bobby Lashley and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch do not yet have any opponents for the Showcase of the Immortals. Lashley and Lynch will both be defending their titles at the Elimination Chamber later this month.

The Toronto show was originally apart of the Holiday Tour that was supposed to take place last December, but the tour was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions.

