The A&E Biography on Shawn Michaels is slated to air tonight at 8PM ET and runs for two hours.

Here’s the description for the episode:

“Biography: WWE Legends presents “Biography: Shawn Michaels.” Directed by Joe Lavine (ESPN 30 for 30 “Playing for the Mob,” HBO “Namath”), the film chronicles the wild life of one of WWE’s greatest performers and most enduring villains. After drug addiction nearly cost him his life, Shawn Michaels, aka “The Heartbreak Kid,” made one of the most improbable late-career comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.”