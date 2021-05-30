A&E will focus on specific documentary specials on Mick Foley.
The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and runs for two hours. You can check out the official synopsis below:
“Biography: Mick Foley.” Directed by Thomas Odelfelt (24/7 “Mayweather-Marquez,” HBO “Courtside At The NBA Finals”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), the film follows the unique, multifaceted career of Mick Foley, a 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee better known as “Mankind.” A fan favorite during WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Foley shocked audiences in 1998 during a career defining match as he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by Undertaker.”
Thanks for watching @Biography: #UltimateWarrior! Catch the premiere of @Biography: @RealMickFoley on Sunday, May 30th at 8/7c! #WWEonAE #BioWWE pic.twitter.com/vcivcB8Wan
