WWE Superstar Sunday will continue through 2026.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that WWE LFG and WWE’s Greatest Moments, which along with WWE Rivals airs as part of a block of programming every weekend on A&E dubbed, “Superstar Sunday,” have both been renewed by the television network for second seasons.

From Deadline.com:

WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) has been renewed for a second season. Sixteen new WWE hopefuls will battle it out for a spot on NXT, which airs on The CW. The group will receive coaching from the likes of Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, and Bubba Ray Dudley. It is produced by WWE with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Shawn Michaels, Jeremy Borash, Rob Sharenow, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serving as executive producers.



Separately, WWE’s Greatest Moments, which is hosted by play-by-play announcer Michael Cole, will also return and will feature the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline and John Cena. It is also produced by WWE with Levesque, Fitting, Houser, Marc Pomarico. Frontain Bryant, Abramson, and Jonathan Partridge as EPs.