A&E has announced a marathon of WWE programming beginning tomorrow morning and running through until the premiere of the new episode of Biography, which will cover the life of Hall of Famer Booker T. Check out the full schedule below.

9 AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 2 – The Undertaker & Kane

10 AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 3 – Jerry Lawler

11 AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 1 – Mick Foley

12 PM – Special: Andre The Giant Special

2 PM – Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin

4 PM – Biography: Rowdy Roddy Piper

6 PM – Biography: Randy Savage

8 PM – Biography: Booker T (New Episode)

10 PM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Episode 4 – Booker T (New Episode)

Speaking of the Booker T biography, WWE has released the latest teaser for the special that hints at the former world champion’s rough upbringing, but how he eventually found himself through pro-wrestling.