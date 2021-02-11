AEW has released a new video interview with world champion Kenny Omega, his right hand man Don Callis, and the IMPACT tag team champion Good Brothers, which took place shortly after last night’s Dynamite on TNT came to an end. A reporter would ask the group to address the comments made by NJPW’s Bullet Club, specifically current leader Jay White and OG member Tama Tonga. This would be the first time AEW has brought light to the NJPW groups comments, who criticized AEW for piggybacking on their brand. Check it out below.

Following tonight's Falls Count Anywhere match on #AEWDynamite, AEW World Champ @KennyOmegamanX, @TheDonCallis, @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG clear the air on comments made by Jay White, Tama Tonga, Bullet Club, #NewJapan & More Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8pm on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/78FKp6kkgN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021

Speaking of Omega…he would take to Twitter and hype up the women’s eliminator tournament, with more matchups set to take place next week on Monday and Wednesday. He writes, “Guarantee you’ll see some incredible matches in this thing.”