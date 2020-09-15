AEW has announced two additional segments for tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. World champion Jon Moxley will be appearing in a segment on the show, with his next title challenger Lance Archer holding an exclusive interview along with manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Tomorrow on Dynamite, there will be an exclusive interview from your number one contender for the #AEW World Championship @LanceHoyt. Watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/02S6DS9qIw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 15, 2020

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Best Friends versus Santana & Ortiz in a Parking Lot Brawl

-FTR versus Jurassic Express in a non-title matchup

-Thunder Rosa versus Ivelisse for the NWA women’s champion

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Private Party

-MJF in action

-Hangman Page versus Frankie Kazarian

-Lance Archer interview

-Jon Moxley segment