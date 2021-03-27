AEW has announced for women’s matches for this Monday’s edition of their new Youtube series DARK: ELEVATION, with all the action being called by Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Check out the updated lineup below.
-Bill Collier versus Jon Moxley
-Chuck Taylor/Orange Cassidy versus Ryan Nemeth/JD Drake
-Scorpio Sky versus Mike Sydal
-Frankie Kazarian versus TBA
-Alex Gracia versus Thunder Rosa
-Leila Grey versus Penelope Ford
-Leyla Hirsch versus Vipress
-KiLynn King versus Ryo Mizunami
NEW EPISODE of #AEWDark: Elevation kicks of this Monday night featuring…@alexgracia3 v @thunderrosa22 @Miss_LeilaGrey v @thePenelopeFord @LegitLeyla v @_vipress @KiLynnKing v @mizunami0324
Watch #AEWDark: Elevation every Monday night at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/Gxim2UDO0H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2021