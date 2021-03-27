AEW has announced for women’s matches for this Monday’s edition of their new Youtube series DARK: ELEVATION, with all the action being called by Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Bill Collier versus Jon Moxley

-Chuck Taylor/Orange Cassidy versus Ryan Nemeth/JD Drake

-Scorpio Sky versus Mike Sydal

-Frankie Kazarian versus TBA

-Alex Gracia versus Thunder Rosa

-Leila Grey versus Penelope Ford

-Leyla Hirsch versus Vipress

-KiLynn King versus Ryo Mizunami