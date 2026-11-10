All Elite Wrestling has added a new member to its production team.

On Tuesday, November 10, Neil Rosan took to social media to announce that he has officially joined AEW as an Associate Producer of Motion Graphics.

Rosan confirmed the news in a brief statement shared via his official X account, expressing excitement about beginning the next chapter of his career with the promotion.

“All in for my next chapter,” Rosan wrote. “I’m excited to start as an Associate Producer of Motion Graphics with AEW!”

The new addition to AEW’s behind-the-scenes staff comes as the company prepares for one of its biggest events of the year.

AEW returns to television on Wednesday, November 11, with a special three-hour combined edition of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, serving as the final stop before the AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view.

The AEW Full Gear 2026 “go-home” broadcast is scheduled to emanate from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

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