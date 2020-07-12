 AEW Adds Six-Man Tag Matchup To This Week's DARK

AEW has announced on Twitter that the Dark Order will be competing on this week’s episode of Dark, where they’ll be facing Shaw Dean, Will Hobbs, and Joe Alonzo in six-man tag action. Updated lineup is below.

– Brian Pillman, Jr. versus Brian Cage for the FTW championship
– Robert Anthony versus Ricky Starks
– Michael Nakazawa versus Marko Stunt
– Luther/Serpentico versus Brady Pierce/Pineapple Pete
– Diamante/Rache Chanel versus Allie/Brandi Rhodes
– Jurassic Express versus Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler

