A new title match has been announced for this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on social media that Julia Hart will be defending her TBS Championship against Emi Sakura.

A luminary with decades of experience Emi Sakura will fight one of wrestling's rising stars Julia Hart for the TBS Title in Julia's hometown Minneapolis, TONIGHT!

Hart successfully defended the title against Lady Frost last week. The updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite can be found below.

TBS Title Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal

Continental Classic Gold League: Mark Briscoe vs. Rush

Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

Christian Cage responds to Adam Copeland’s Dynamite TNT Title match challenge on December 6

Bryan Danielson to be special guest commentator