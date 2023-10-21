Dragon Lee chose to sign with WWE last December despite interest from AEW. The signing was made official after he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Titles at the AAA Noche de Campeones event.

This marked their first title reign in the promotion, but they later relinquished the titles. During the signing, it was mentioned that Lee had urged WWE to sign his brother, but they opted not to do so. In late 2022, Dralístico started wrestling for AEW/ROH and aligned himself with his brother Rush as part of La Facción Ingobernable. His most recent AEW match was in June, where he participated in a Texas Tornado Match on Dynamite.

It is worth noting that he has been added to the AEW talent roster page on its website, indicating he’s signed with the promotion.