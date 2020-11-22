AEW has announced on Twitter that the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will be taking on the Panda X-Press on this Tuesday’s edition of DARK on Youtube. This brings the match total up to 17, which also includes a segment with Britt Baker.

-Sammy Guevara versus Marko Stunt

-Jurassic Express versus Panda X-Press

-Chaos Project versus Dark Order versus Joey Janela/Sonny Kiss

-Gunn Club versus KTB/Seth Gargis/Cezaro Bononi

-Alex Chamberlain/Damian Fenrir versus The Acclaimed

-Brandon Cutler versus Adam Priest

-Dreamgirl Ellie versus Penelope Ford

-Peter Avalon versus Fuego Del Sol

-Diamante/Ivelisse versus Lady Forst/”Bionic Beast” Jenna

-Lee Johnson/Aaron Solow versus Dark Order

-KiLynn King versus Rache Chanel

-Michael Nakazawa versus Trent

-Matt Sydal versus Alan Angels from Darko Order

-The Hybrid 2 versus Griff Garrison/Brian Pillman Jr.

-Red Velvet versus Tesha Price

-Big Swole versus Vipress

-VSK/Baron Black versus Private Party

-A new “Waiting Room” with Britt Baker and guest Tay Conti