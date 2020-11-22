AEW has announced on Twitter that the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will be taking on the Panda X-Press on this Tuesday’s edition of DARK on Youtube. This brings the match total up to 17, which also includes a segment with Britt Baker.
This Tuesday on Dark, it's the battle of name variation!
It's Panda X-Press vs. Jurassic Express in tag-team competition!
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) November 22, 2020
UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW
-Sammy Guevara versus Marko Stunt
-Jurassic Express versus Panda X-Press
-Chaos Project versus Dark Order versus Joey Janela/Sonny Kiss
-Gunn Club versus KTB/Seth Gargis/Cezaro Bononi
-Alex Chamberlain/Damian Fenrir versus The Acclaimed
-Brandon Cutler versus Adam Priest
-Dreamgirl Ellie versus Penelope Ford
-Peter Avalon versus Fuego Del Sol
-Diamante/Ivelisse versus Lady Forst/”Bionic Beast” Jenna
-Lee Johnson/Aaron Solow versus Dark Order
-KiLynn King versus Rache Chanel
-Michael Nakazawa versus Trent
-Matt Sydal versus Alan Angels from Darko Order
-The Hybrid 2 versus Griff Garrison/Brian Pillman Jr.
-Red Velvet versus Tesha Price
-Big Swole versus Vipress
-VSK/Baron Black versus Private Party
-A new “Waiting Room” with Britt Baker and guest Tay Conti