AEW is branching out into animation with a unique new project.

On Tuesday, AEW and Adult Swim jointly announced a brand-new animated series titled “Tales From The Top Rope,” which is set to premiere on Thursday, April 16 via the official AEW TV YouTube channel.

“From blood and guts to ink and paper, AEW and Adult Swim bring you Tales From The Top Rope,” the announcement began. “Episode 1, Thursday, April 16th at noon on the AEW On TV YouTube Channel.”

The debut trailer offers a first look at animated versions of several AEW stars, including The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), Darby Allin, and Toni Storm.

It’s definitely something different for AEW.

As of now, additional details regarding the format or episode structure of the series have not been revealed.