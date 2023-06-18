Scorpio Sky is coming back to AEW soon.

The former multi-time TNT Champion and one-time AEW tag champion has been out of action since July of 2022 due to the combination of injuries and a lack of creative. However, he was advertised on this evening’s premiere of Collision and looks to be a member of the Collision roster going forward.

Tonight’s show also saw CM Punk cut his first televised promo since last fall and a major title change hands. Full results can be found here.