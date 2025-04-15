AEW is going international this August with the return of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The annual crossover event is set to take place at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, August 24, featuring stars from AEW, NJPW, STARDOM, and more.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision will be taped at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on August 20.

As of now, no matches have been announced for Forbidden Door.

Tickets for the shows go on sale starting on May 2, with a special pre-sale also available at Ticketmaster.co.uk.