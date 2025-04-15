AEW is going international this August with the return of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
The annual crossover event is set to take place at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, August 24, featuring stars from AEW, NJPW, STARDOM, and more.
Ahead of the pay-per-view, AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision will be taped at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on August 20.
As of now, no matches have been announced for Forbidden Door.
Tickets for the shows go on sale starting on May 2, with a special pre-sale also available at Ticketmaster.co.uk.
As announced by AEW CEO @TonyKhan exclusively to @1AaronPaul of @BBCLondonNews, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be held on Sunday, 24 August at the @TheO2 in London, UK!
In addition #AEW debuts in Scotland with #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision at @OVOHydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, 20… pic.twitter.com/5oU3yPwfkb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2025