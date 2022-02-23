AEW issued the following press release announcing that their March 6th Revolution pay-per-view will be aired in select movie theaters around the United States thanks to a collaboration with Joe Hand promotion. Full details, including an early look at the show card, can be found below.

Feb. 23, 2022 — AEW’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2022, REVOLUTION, is coming to select theatres around the country on Sunday, March 6.

Emanating from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, the highly anticipated event will feature incredible matches, including:

• AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. TBC vs. TBC

• Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

• Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. 3 more TBC

Joe Hand Promotions is making AEW REVOLUTION available in select theatres, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. To locate a theater showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions website: https://bit.ly/aewrevtheaters.

“AEW is at the forefront of creating exciting opportunities to bring their fans together in new non-traditional venues like movie theatres to experience their events,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re proud to partner with them and help them grow their fan base and their brand in theatres across the U.S.”

