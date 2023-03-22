This week’s episode of AEW Rampage will be airing on a different day.

The news was broken on this evening’s edition of the promotion’s Youtube series Dark, which revealed that due to the NCAA March Madness tournament Rampage will be moved to Saturday March 25th at 10pm EST/7pm PST instead of its traditional spot on Friday night at 10pm EST/7pm PST.

Last week’s Rampage ended up starting after 12am EST/9pm PST due to the March Madness tournament. However, they ended up having stronger viewership than the week before. You can read about that here.