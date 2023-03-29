The new AEW: All Access unscripted reality series will premiere tonight at 10pm ET on TBS, right after the live AEW Dynamite goes off the air.

The one-hour premiere will air at 10pm, then a replay will air at 11pm. TBS will also air replays at 7am and 11pm the following Saturday, and at 6am on the following Sunday each week.

TBS has revealed the synopsis for the first four episodes of All Access. There will be no episode on April 19, but the fourth episode will then premiere on April 26. The first season will consist of six one-hour episodes, so unless there’s another week off besides April 19, then the season finale could air on May 10, which is almost three weeks before Double Or Nothing on May 28. It’s possible that they move the finale closer to Double Or Nothing as one of the key points of All Access is to build to major AEW events.

Below are the synopsis for the first four episodes, along with the trailer:

Episode 1, March 29: Life On The Ropes – Tony Khan gives fans an all-access pass to the world of AEW at a pivotal time for the company; The Young Bucks return after two months away; and Dr. Britt Baker aims to raise the profile of the women’s division while boyfriend Adam Cole battles to comeback from a severe concussion.

Episode 2, April 5: Main Event – Sammy Guevara is in the match of his life against Bryan Danielson, while his wife Tay Melo’s career is on the ropes. Meanwhile, Dr. Britt Baker and wrestling icon Saraya cut a critical promo; and the Young Bucks continue their comeback.

Episode 3, April 12: Full Gear – The final pay-per-view event on the AEW calendar features the long-awaited return of the Young Bucks to the ring amid concerns over their legacy. And, Dr. Britt Baker shepherds in Saraya’s improbable return from a near-death injury. Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara sets to prove himself in a Fatal 4-Way against three living legends as Tay Melo laments being left out of the party.

Episode 4, April 26: Wayward Sons – The Young Bucks continue their best of seven series as they question their future in wrestling. Meanwhile Britt wonders if tonight is the night that a decision is made on Thunder Rosa’s championship run, and Ruby Soho makes her return from injury with her eyes set on nemesis Tay Melo.

