The second-ever AEW All-Atlantic Title match will air on tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will feature PAC’s AEW All-Atlantic Title defense over LJ Cleary. The match was taped last weekend at the OTT event in Dublin, Ireland. PAC’s first title defense was against Shota Umino at a RevPro event in Sheffield, England earlier this month, and that match also previously aired on Dark.

The rest of tonight’s Dark matches were taped on July 16 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. You can click here for spoilers.

Below is the full ten-match AEW Dark line-up announced for tonight:

* Julia Hart vs. Renee Michelle

* Kiera Hogan vs. Allie Recks

* Marina Shafir vs. Tracy Nyxx

* Alex Reynolds vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Blake Li vs. Slim J

* Angelo Parker vs. Cameron Stewart

* Blake Christian vs. Ari Daivari

* Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando

* Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC defends against LJ Cleary at OTT event

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.