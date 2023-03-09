Tony Khan made a huge announcement tonight regarding the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

The company president revealed on this evening’s Dynamite that the belt will be rebranded and will now be known as the AEW International Championship, which he explained was done in agreement with their partners at Warner Media as a way to make the belt more global.

Khan added that Orange Cassidy will be defending the title on next week’s Dynamite in Winnipeg against Jeff Jarrett. The match was made after Double-J attacked Cassidy after his successful defense against Jay Lethal earlier this evening.

Check out his announcement below.