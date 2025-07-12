Settle in, ladies and gentlemen… we’ve got one of the best wrestling cards of the year ahead of us.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Patriarchy vs. JetSpeed

AEW World Trios Championship: The Opps (c) vs. The Death Riders

AEW TNT Championship Four-Way: Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia

Women’s Casino Gauntlet

Men’s Casino Gauntlet

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

AEW World Championship Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW All In 2025

Live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness are on the call to start the show, and we kick off the show was an unbelievable video package, setting up everything we’re about to see tonight.

Match #1. AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps

Brawl to start, as anticipated. Shibata and Kidd to start and both guys trade some strong strikes. Double clothesline and both guys are down, momentarily, until both set up and stare at each other. Shibata puts the boots to Kidd and both guys make the tag. Joe and Yuta in and Yuta eats some hard jabs. Running back elbow by Joe and an enziguiri in the corner. Hobbs gets the tag and suplexes Yuta but makes him think about it. Hobbs backs Yuta up to the Opps corner and everyone chops Yuta’s nipples off. Shibata gets the tag and boots Claudio from the apron, but Yuta catches him with a dropkick. Claudio gets the tag and delivers some uppercuts and overhands. Joe gets the tag but gets low bridged, with the Death Riders taking control, isolating Joe in their corner. Mounted punches by Yuta and a bite in the face. Hobbs gets the tag and clears the ring, but Kidd chops him in the back. Hobbs levels him with a clothesline and spinebusters Claudio. Yuta breaks up the pin at two. Clothesline by Hobbs sends Kidd to the floor, but he turns around into a pop-up European uppercut by Claudio! Two count. Doomsday Device by Claudio and Yuta, but Hobbs catches Yuta in mid-air and powerslams him off Claudio’s shoulders! Two count. Snap mare and a PK to Yuta but Kidd and Claudio make the save. Claudio pulls Hobbs out of the ring and swings Hobbs into the guardrail! Hard overhand chop by Shibata but Yuta rebounds with a drop step German suplex. Right hand to the jaw by Shibata and a sheerdrop brainbuster! Shibata is out at one! Kidd headbutts him and Shibata responds with a palm strike. Kidd and Joe trade elbows and Joe snaps him off with a powerslam. Yuta goes up top and Hobbs muscles Kidd into the corner. Shibata takes Claudio outside and Joe sees Yuta just sitting on the turnbuckle… Muscle Buster! One, two, three!

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: The Opps

Rating: ***1/2. Lots of fun in the opener to start, and despite being a stadium, the crowd is loud. Gabe Kidd has probably his best showing yet in AEW, too.

After the match, Death Riders continue the beatdown as Yuta beats on Hobbs with a chair, Claudio neutralizes Joe, and Kidd piledrives Shibata. Claudio wraps the chair around Joe’s neck and stomps it! The Death Riders have effectively neutralized Hangman’s friends, ahead of tonight’s main event. Samoa Joe has been strapped to a backboard, the bottom rope has been undone, and Joe has been taken to the back.

Match #2. Men’s Casino Gauntlet

Mark Briscoe is #1. Mark Briscoe is #2. Both guys trade pin attempts until Briscoe just tries to strangle him. Arm ringer into the corner by MJF. MJF with a running groin bump to Briscoe, and now Briscoe is hot. Hard chops by Briscoe and a flying forearm. Ricochet is #3. MJF quickly wants to team up, and Ricochet shakes his hand. Both guys put the boots to Briscoe. Bandido is #4! Crowd erupts for him, as he faces off with both Ricochet and MJF. MJF pokes Ricochet in the eye and heads to the outside. Bandido with a single arm military press to Ricochet and MJF rolls him up for two. Briscoe clotheslines MJF over the top and then back body drops Ricochet on the other side. Spicy dropkick by Briscoe and the Cactus Elbow off the apron! Blockbuster to MJF on the opposite apron! Ricochet takes Bandido to the outside and both guys fight in the corner. #5 is Konosuke Takeshita. Flying lariat to Briscoe and a Blue Thunder Bomb to Ricochet. Two count. Bandido is in, and the fans stand up after their amazing main event last night. Dropkick by Bandido and a Helluva Kick in the corner. Poisonrana by Bandido! MJF levels Bandido from behind and hits a huge powerbomb on the knee. MJF tries to remove the mask from Bandido, but #6 is Mistico so that will be difficult. We get the full Mistico theme song in the middle of the ring and MJF just sits there and listens to it. Handspring back elbow to MJF. Escalera to Takeshita. Bandido is in now and Mistico takes him down with a tieres. Mistico on the top, loses his balance, and then dives on everyone. La Mistica is locked in! Briscoe hits the ring and locks in a Fujiwara on the far side. #7 is Josh Alexander.. and Takeshita gets some help. Uranage by Alexander to Bandido on the apron, and a diving crossbody to his back. Tope by Takeshita takes out everyone. #8 is Anthony Bowens and he plants Alexander with a Hurricane DDT. Kick combo to MJF and a Fameasser. Briscoe is in now and he lays in some forearms, but Bowens levels him with a superkick. Bowens mugs for the crowd but Takeshita and Alexander are here. “You? You? S my f’ing D!” Wow, that was unnecessary. A pair of rolling elbows flatten Bowens. German suplex by Takeshita. By Alexander. Ricochet is in with an enziguiri to Alexander and a pump kick to Takeshita. Electric Chair by Alexander, before popping Ricochet off into a flying knee from Alexander. BRUTAL. #9 is Roderick Strong. Running knee to Takeshita and an Olympic Slam. Alexander breaks up the pin. Powerslam by Alexander with a boot from Takeshita. Pop-up powerbomb by Takeshita gets a two count. #10 is Brody King, to a huge ovation. Brody tries to send Bandido into Alexander and Takeshita, and kind of does. Avalanches in the corner by Brody. Cannonball to Ricochet. To Takeshita. To Alexander. And now… MJF. Frog splash to Ricochet and he gets two. #11 is… Juice Robinson! Juice with some right hands to Ricochet and a slap on the back of the head. Clothesline in the corner and another lariat in the middle of the ring. Bishop Kaun and Toa Leona hit the ring, to save Ricochet from Juice. Shooting Star Press by Ricochet to Juice! Two count. Gates of Agony and Ricochet prevent anyone from getting in the ring, but here come The Gunn Club! Gunns and Gates of Agony brawl down the ramp and hit the ring… 3:10 to Yuma on Ricochet! Juice rolls up Ricochet but MJF breaks up the pin. #12 is Kota Ibushi! Ibushi hits the ring and decides to drop everyone with roundhouse kicks. Full strike combo to Bowens and a standing moonsault. Two count. #13 is Beast Mortos. Overhead belly-to-belly sends Ricochet into Roddy in the corner by Mortos. Mortos and Brody exchange hard chops and a spear to Brody. Double knee gutbuster to Bowens. Discus lariat to Takeshita. Headbutt to Roddy. Morto goes up top but Mistico is here with a pair of enziguiri and a hurricanrana. Running Shooting Star Press by Ricochet to Mistico gets two. Bandido drills Ricochet with the X-Knee! 21-Plex attempt but Takeshita grabs him from behind and suplexes both men. Tiger Bomb by Roddy to Takeshita. Torture Rack Bomb by Alexander to Roddy. Froggy Bow on top of both men! Two count. Draping DDT by Bowens to Briscoe. Rikishi Driver by Brody to Bowens! Back suplex by Juice to Brody but Mortos break it up. Mortos pops Juice up into a Samoan drop! Roundhouse misses but the lariat doesn’t as Mortos floors Ibushi. Kamigoye by Ibushi to Mortos! End of Heartache by Roddy to Ibushi! MJF in from behind with an Alabama Slam and a two count. Sick Kick by Roddy to MJF. #14 is Max Caster. Caster leads the chants over a fallen Caster but Caster eats a knee from Roddy. Briscoe and Roddy trade hard chops. Double knee gutbuster to Briscoe. Briscoe pops up… Jay Driller to Roddy! MJF tosses Briscoe to the side and sneaks the pin!

Winner: MJF

Rating: ***1/4. Lots of moving parts in this one, but I think most people expected MJF to get the win.