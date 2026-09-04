AEW All In 2026 could end up setting a new pay-per-view record for the company.

Early estimates have the August 30 event from Wembley Stadium landing somewhere between 210,000 and 230,000 PPV buys. If the final figure reaches the upper end of that range, it would surpass AEW’s current record of 215,000 buys for All Out 2021.

“The PPV appears to be in the range of 210,000 to 230,000 buys, which would be the highest in company history,” the report states. “But that’s with unknown television numbers.”

International and domestic business were both said to have increased significantly compared to AEW’s average throughout 2026.

“International numbers, partially because of the better start time, were up more than 50 percent from the 2026 average,” the report continued. “Domestic numbers, even with the early start time, were also up by more than 50 percent from this year’s average.”

The report added that AEW’s recent PPV performance has made the six-month stretch beginning with Revolution the strongest period in company history based on both average and total buys.

“With the success of this show, Revolution and Full Gear, the six month period starting with Revolution has been easily the most successful, even with running more shows, based on average buys per show and even more so total buys, of any period in AEW history, beating the period after CM Punk’s arrival.”

The potential significance extends beyond AEW, with the estimated All In figure putting the show among the biggest traditional wrestling PPV performances of the modern era.

“That number would be either the first or second biggest pro wrestling PPV number since WWE started the network in 2014, is not that far off what UFC averaged last year and may have been the largest PPV of any kind so far this year,” the report stated.

For comparison, AEW All In 2023 reportedly generated approximately 200,000 buys, followed by 170,000 for the 2024 edition and 182,500 in 2025.

Tony Khan previously announced that All In 2026 also set an AEW record for buys through HBO Max since the promotion began offering PPVs on the streaming platform in September 2025.

The numbers remain preliminary and could change once additional data becomes available. Redemption 2026, for example, was initially estimated at between 115,000 and 125,000 buys but is now expected to finish closer to the 100,000-110,000 range.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)