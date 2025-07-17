The date and location for AEW’s biggest show of 2026 has been locked in.

All Elite Wrestling announced this week that AEW All In will return to Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

This marks the third time AEW will run the iconic venue, following the record-setting debut in 2023 and the second installment in 2024. The company skipped London in 2025, running AEW All In: Texas at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX. due to scheduling conflicts with Coldplay concerts at Wembley Stadium, but confirmed they’ll be back in “The Big Smoke” next year.

AEW President Tony Khan had previously committed to returning to Wembley following the success of the first two events, and now the official date is set.

AEW is still making its presence felt in London this year, with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door set to take place in the city this August. The 2025 installment of the joint-promotion super show will mark the first time Forbidden Door is held in London, and the first time the event takes place outside of North America.