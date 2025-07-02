Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW: All In will return to Wembley Stadium in 2026.

While this year’s event is set for Texas, Khan addressed the temporary shift away from the UK during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” He said,

“We’re going back to Wembley next year. Coldplay had booked this weekend out years in advance. I can’t wait to do Globe Life Field in Dallas, then go back to Wembley next year.”

AEW All In: Texas is scheduled for July 12th at Globe Life Field in Dallas.

During the same interview, Khan announced a $100,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — a contribution he also made last year.