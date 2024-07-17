A new event for AEW.

The AEW Ticket Map X (Twitter) account revealed online that the promotion will be holding an All In Celebration event on Saturday, August 24th from BOXPARK Wembley. This will be the day before AEW’s second All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium.

AEW will be holding an All In celebration from BOXPARK Wembley on August 24 pic.twitter.com/InWnpqE5jR — AEW Ticket Map Updates (@AEWTicketMap) July 17, 2024

AEW have yet to officially announce the celebration event. The current lineup for AEW All In can be found below:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker