Early estimates for AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view buys are in.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that this year’s show from August 25 at Wembley Stadium drew between 167,000-173,000 combined total buys for streaming and linear TV, according to preliminary estimates.

By comparison, this is up from AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 from June, which is estimated at 120,000 buys on PPV.

It would place it behind Sting’s retirement at AEW Revolution 2024 back in March, which did an estimated 180,000 buys.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the AEW All In: London 2024 show and AEW Revolution 2024 event were the biggest PPVs of the year thus far for the company.

AEW has announced that AEW All In: London 2024 is now available to order on demand at AllEliteWrestling.com.