There are still plenty of moving pieces surrounding the AEW World Trios Championship match at All In.

Hangman Page, Bandido and Brody King are scheduled to defend their titles in a multi-team match this Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Just days before the pay-per-view, however, AEW has yet to announce exactly which teams will challenge the champions.

Bryan Alvarez addressed the situation on the post-Dynamite edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, indicating that plans for the match are still being worked out.

“Well, what I can tell you is there’s still a lot going on with that match,” Alvarez stated. “There is still a lot to be decided. And so that’s why they didn’t announce anything, because there is a lot still to be determined.”

Page, Bandido and King captured the AEW World Trios Championships at Grand Slam Mexico on August 5, defeating The Demand to win the belts. Their first successful title defense came at the August 12 Collision taping, where they defeated The Lethal Twist.

One rumored possibility for All In would see the champions face Swerve Strickland alongside former New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (Austin Creed).

Should Kingston and Woods ultimately be part of the match, it would mark their AEW debuts and their first wrestling appearances since being released by WWE.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.