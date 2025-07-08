All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for their biggest U.S. show in history, and one of their biggest overall shows of all-time in general this coming weekend in “The Lone Star State.”

Heading into the highly-anticipated AEW ALL IN: Texas show on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX., the company has joined the ‘Pints & PPVs’ program, which will see AEW ALL IN: Texas available to watch in bars and restaurants nationwide.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the press release seen below.

AEW ALL IN: TEXAS COMES TO BARS AND RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE VIA “PINTS & PPVs” PROGRAM LIVE, SATURDAY, JULY 12

“Pints & PPVs” Program is Administered by Joe Hand Promotions, the Leader in Commercial Distribution of Sports and Entertainment Content

PHILADELPHIA (July 8, 2025) – Wrestling fans across the country can catch the action of AEW’s biggest event of the year, AEW ALL IN: TEXAS, at their favorite bars and restaurants, thanks to the continued rollout of the Pints & PPVs program from Joe Hand Promotions and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

﻿Joe Hand Promotions, the global leader in live sports viewing for the hospitality market, which includes bars, restaurants and casinos, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), announced the launch of the Pints & PPVs Program earlier this year. The program establishes commercial venues as go-to destinations for AEW fans, creating exciting communal viewing experiences and increasing fan engagement. Through Pints & PPVs, any Joe Hand Promotions customer licensed to show AEW events will automatically be part of the program.

ALL IN: TEXAS, will be shown live at Pints & PPVs locations nationwide — including major venues, franchise bar and restaurant chains and individually owned establishments from coast-to-coast— giving fans a unique way to experience the high-energy pay-per-view event in a fun, communal atmosphere.

Fans can find participating venues by visiting OnTapSports.live, the interactive bar finder that lists all establishments signed up to show AEW programming, searchable by event and location.

“With ALL IN: TEXAS shaping up to be one of the biggest events in AEW history, our Pints & PPVs program is making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy the action together,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re excited to see premier locations like Dave & Buster’s and Tom’s Watch Bar continue to lead the way in delivering unforgettable live-viewing experiences.”

The Pints & PPVs program turns commercial venues into official AEW viewing destinations, providing them with promotional materials, listing on the OnTapSports bar finder tool, and opportunities to be featured across AEW broadcasts and social media. Any bar, restaurant, or commercial location legally signed up to show AEW events through Joe Hand Promotions becomes part of the program.

For commercial establishments looking to drive traffic and become part of this growing fan community, visit JoeHandPromotions.com or call 1-800-557-4263.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About Joe Hand Promotions

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.