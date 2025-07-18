AEW’s biggest show of the year continues to deliver on multiple fronts.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the July 12 AEW All In: Texas event is currently estimated to have drawn 175,000 pay-per-view buys, which would make it the fourth-highest buyrate in company history. The only events to surpass that number include AEW All Out 2021 (215,000), AEW All In 2023 (200,000), and AEW Revolution 2024 (180,000).

The show, which emanated from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, also set a new bar for merchandise sales. Per the report, AEW generated approximately $725,000 in merch revenue—a figure that would make it the highest-ever for a non-WWE wrestling event in the U.S. or Canada.

During the post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan noted that the event drew close to 30,000 fans in attendance and confirmed it was AEW’s biggest live gate in the United States to date.