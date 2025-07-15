AEW’s latest pay-per-view didn’t just make headlines for its match quality or surprises.

It also made history.

This past Saturday’s AEW All In: Texas event officially clocked in at six hours long (not including the two-hour long ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show), making it the longest professional wrestling pay-per-view in history. The marathon show surpasses the previous record-holder, WWE WrestleMania 35, which ran five hours and 20 minutes.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW intentionally timed the show to coincide with WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. According to Meltzer, had it not been for what’s being called the “wrestling war,” the show would have likely ended earlier.

WWE stacked the weekend with events, running both NXT Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 — the same day as All In: Texas — before presenting Evolution the following night.

Meltzer noted that AEW made a deliberate decision not to be “bullied” by WWE’s aggressive counter-programming and insisted on going head-to-head with the network special. The strategy paid off as AEW’s main event was still underway when Saturday Night’s Main Event hit the airwaves, just as planned.