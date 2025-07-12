* As noted, Tony Khan announced that Adam Cole has been unable to gain medical clearance to compete today. As a result, it was announced that Cole has been stripped of his TNT Championship, and that Kyle Fletcher vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia will take place to crown the new TNT Champion.

* Several top stars will be getting special ring entrances. Some of them showed up late. There is a choir on-hand, likely for one of the special ring walks. Other special entrances will feature crossover elements, including video games and others. There are said to be a lot of extras at the show to be part of the elaborate ring entrances.

* MJF was legitimately hanging out with The Hurt Syndicate crew of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, even outside of the media day for AEW All In: Texas.

* A private rehearsal was held before today’s show to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.

* There was an 8am call time for talent to be at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX. this mornbing. This is the reason no post-show press conference was held after the ROH Supercard of Honor show on Friday night. There will be a post-show for AEW All In: Texas tonight.

* Several key match outcomes are being kept extremely quiet for AEW All In Texas.

* The attendance for AEW All In: Texas is expected to pass the 26,00 mark inside Global Life Field in Arlington, TX. Wrestle Tix has the attendance pegged at 25,671 as of Saturday morning.

* AEW officials were pleased with the level of buzz for their AEW Karaoke event this weekend. They felt it was another good way to connect with fans on a direct level.

* The Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido match at the ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 show received rave reviews behind-the-scenes on Friday night.

* AEW has asked that everyone who is in town to be at the venue for AEW All In: Texas today. Among those spotted at the venue of note already include Sting and Bryan Danielson. Both made appearances at the Starrcast events as part of AEW All In: Texas Weekend in Arlington, so it is not by any means confirmed that they will be appearing on the show. Not expected at the show are Nyla Rose and Deonna Purrazzo. Britt Baker was not in Dallas as of earlier this week. There is no update regarding her status for the show. Wardlow is expected to be backstage at the show. Whether he returns on the broadcast remains to be seen. Josh Mathews made his on-camera debut during the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)