Make sure you’ve got your plans for AEW All In Texas: 2025 in place early in the day on July 12, because it will be a day time show.

On Wednesday morning, Dallas Morning News broke the news that AEW All In: Texas 2025 at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will have a special start time of 3/2c.

Additionally, it was announced that the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas will host the live AEW All In: Texas 2025 “go-home” episodes of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 9, and AEW Collision on Thursday, July 10.

