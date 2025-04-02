Make sure you’ve got your plans for AEW All In Texas: 2025 in place early in the day on July 12, because it will be a day time show.
On Wednesday morning, Dallas Morning News broke the news that AEW All In: Texas 2025 at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will have a special start time of 3/2c.
Additionally, it was announced that the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas will host the live AEW All In: Texas 2025 “go-home” episodes of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 9, and AEW Collision on Thursday, July 10.
Make sure to join us here on July 12 for live AEW All In: Texas 2025 results coverage, and every week for live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision results.
