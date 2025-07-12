– The belief is that today’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX. will break the all-time attendance record for AEW in the United States, with a gate somewhere in the $3 million range. This would also set a new record for largest gate for any AEW show ever held in the U.S.

– Ring Of Honor enjoyed success on Friday night, as their AEW All In: Texas Weekend special event, ROH Supercard of Honor 2025, was a sell out with over 1,500 fans inside the eSports Complex in Arlington, TX. The ticketing was exclusive for fans who purchased VIP packages for AEW All In: Texas Weekend.

– Juice Robinson, who has been on the sidelines for quite a while recovering from injury, has been seen by fans openly out-and-about in “The Lone Star State” ahead of tonight’s show. As noted, he has a new look, as he is sporting a freshly-shaven face. Whether or not he returns during the show remains to be seen.

– Starrcast in Texas is very close to an official sell out, with very few tickets left at the door as of Saturday morning.

– Will Ospreay is ready to make history today at AEW All In: Texas. Heading into the pay-per-view event, “The Aerial Assassin” surfaced on social media with an interesting pre-show post. “Tonight wrestling changes forever,” Ospreay wrote. Ospreay will join forces with Swerve Strickland to take on The Young Bucks in a match where if they win, The Young Bucks are no longer AEW EVPs.

– ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey released his pre-AEW All In: Texas video blog on Saturday morning. The 13-minute video posted to his official YouTube channel features Bailey with his JetSpeed tag-team partner, Kevin Knight, throughout Starrcast in Texas ahead of their showdown for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at tonight’s pay-per-view.

AEW All In: Texas is scheduled to kick off with the 'Zero Hour' pre-show this afternoon at 1/12c on YouTube, leading into the pay-per-view event starting at 3/2c.