The AEW World Trios Championship match at All In is now officially set.

Tony Khan announced during Thursday’s AEW All In media call that Hangman Page, Brody King and Bandido will defend their titles in a seven-team Trios Roulette Royale at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The gauntlet-style match will feature five teams that include former AEW World Trios Champions: The Demand, The Dogs, The Conglomeration, The Death Riders and the Bang Bang Gang.

Khan also revealed that a “wild card” trio will round out the field, leaving one team in the match a mystery heading into Sunday.

There had also been some uncertainty surrounding Kyle O’Reilly’s status after Wednesday’s Dynamite in Glasgow. O’Reilly suffered a swollen black eye during his Continental Challenge Cup semifinal loss to Nigel McGuinness, with concern afterward that he may have suffered a broken orbital bone.

Khan confirmed during the media call that O’Reilly will be available for the Trios Roulette Royale.

The match will take place as part of the Buy-In ahead of AEW All In on Sunday, August 30.

AEW All In: London takes place this Sunday, August 30, 2026, live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.