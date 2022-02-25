According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW’s 2021 ALL OUT event from Hoffman Estates Illinois grossed $10 million in revenue, and drew 205,000 buys on pay-per-view, marking a new high for the still adolescent promotion.

The show featured the first CM Punk match since 2014, an epic cage match between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Bros, Kenny Omega defending the AEW world title against Christian Cage in the main event, as well as the debuts of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson.

AEW’s next major pay-per-view is the March 6th Revolution event from Orlando, Florida. They also recently announced that their Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will be returning to Las Vegas for the first time in two years.