All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois with AEW All Out 2024.

Featured below are some backstage news and notes heading into the big event this evening.

– For weeks now, the plan is for Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Steel Cage to serve as the main event for tonight’s show.

– The trios match was a late addition to the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

– Shane Taylor was on the sidelines recently with a separated shoulder. He suffered the injury during his ROH Death Before Dishonor bout, which he finished. He has also been dealing with a labral tear.

– Chris Jericho was not planned for tonight’s show in any capacity as of this afternoon. As always, that could always change. It remains to be seen.

– Britt Baker is not scheduled for tonight’s show either.

– Hangman Page wasn’t at Dynamite this week despite being in the pre-taped house fire main event segment.

– Talks between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery are said to be “amicable and ongoing,” even with Tony Khan making the near-announcement at the TV taping last night.

– Some AEW talents visited the House of Glory show on Thursday as they were arriving in town for the Collision and Rampage shows the following night.

