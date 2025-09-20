AEW’s yearly tradition has moved north, as All Out takes Canada! Ten matches, five championships, tacks, coffins, and more!

Christian Cage & Adam Copeland vs. FTR w/ Stokely Hathaway

Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston

Gates of Agony & Ricochet vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Tables N’ Tacks Match: Mark Briscoe vs. MJF

AEW Unified Title Triple Threat Match: Kazuchikda Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

AEW World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match: BroDido vs. The Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW All Out 2025

Live from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada! Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are joined by… Bryan Danielson on commentary!

Chrisitan and Copeland are shown arriving to the arena, where they run into Toronto Maple Leaf legend Wendell Clark, and the dude from the Trailer Park Boys.

Match #1. Christian Cage & Adam Copeland vs. FTR w/ Stokely Hathaway

Quick falling reverse DDT by Christian to Dax. Tag to Copeland and a back suplex/neckbreaker combination. Cash catches Christian from the outside and it’s a double draping DDT by FTR. Dax now in control, putting the boots to Chrisitan. Dax, by the way, sporting a bandage on his nose that was broken on Wednesday. Low dropkick by Dax to Christian, cutting off the ring. Jawbreaker to Dax and Cash makes the tag, cutting Christian off. Backbreaker and an elbow drop combo by FTR, a la Demolition. Cash tries a Vader Bomb but Christian gets the feet up and tags Copeland. Clotheslines and big boots to everyone. Flapjacks, too. Edge-O-Cution to Dax gets two. Spinning back suplex by Copeland. YOU CAN’T SEE ME! FIVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE! ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT! ONE, TWO, NO! Crowd loves it. Double clothesline by Cage and Dax and double crossbody by Copeland and Cash. Everyone down.