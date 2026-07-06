AEW is bringing one of its signature pay-per-views back to familiar territory in 2026.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Monday that AEW All Out 2026 will be held at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on Saturday, September 26. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 13, with a VIP pre-sale beginning on July 7 and the standard pre-sale launching on July 9.

The announcement marks a return to the Chicago area for All Out after the event broke tradition in 2025 by emanating from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Prior to last year’s show, every edition of All Out had taken place in the Chicago/Hoffman Estates market dating back to AEW’s inaugural year.

While the Chicago-area tradition is returning, the event will once again be held later than its original Labor Day weekend slot. Speaking with Q101 Radio (see video below), Khan explained that the scheduling change allows AEW more time to build toward the event following All In in London, which takes place at the end of August during a holiday weekend.

“I want to make sure that the fans get the best possible experience at All Out,” Khan said. “So that means giving four weeks between these pay-per-views to fully build up and have about a month between AEW All In and AEW All Out.”

Khan also pointed to All Out’s history of delivering memorable shows as another reason for fans in the Chicago area to be excited about the event’s return.

“So we’re going to have a huge All Out,” he continued. “It’s one of our biggest events of the year, and the fans who have been to the All Out shows around Chicago know this pay-per-view has an incredible track record of delivering great results.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live AEW All Out Results coverage from Chicago, IL.