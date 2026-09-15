AEW All Out 2026 is officially a sellout.

Tickets for the September 26 pay-per-view were already nearing a sellout by the end of last week, and WrestleTix reported Tuesday that AEW has now sold out the event’s current seating configuration.

An estimated 9,148 tickets have been distributed for All Out at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Additional seats are expected to be released, including some on the hard-cam side that were initially held back due to the production setup.

AEW will face head-to-head competition from WWE and AAA in the Chicago market that night. WWE and AAA will present Worlds Collide from nearby Rosemont, Illinois, with CM Punk among those advertised for the event.

Will Ospreay is scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in the All Out main event.

The card will also feature AEW World Tag Team Champions Cope and Christian Cage defending against FTR and The Young Bucks in a three-way ladder match. The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line when The Brawling Birds defend against Divine Dominion in a Chicago Street Fight.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live AEW All Out 2026 Results coverage.