AEW continued to build out the lineup for next weekend’s All Out pay-per-view during Saturday night’s episode of Collision, including a new championship match and two bouts for the Tailgate Brawl pre-show.

Andrade successfully defended the AEW National Championship against Daniel Garcia on Collision, but his night didn’t end with the victory. The champion was attacked by The Death Riders following the match, leading Pac to issue a challenge for All Out.

Andrade vs. Pac for the AEW National Championship was made official later in the broadcast.

AEW also confirmed two matches for the All Out Tailgate Brawl, which will air on TNT and HBO Max beginning at 7 p.m. ET, one hour before the pay-per-view.

The Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and Ace Austin challenged Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders and David Finlay and Clark Connors of The War Dogs to a Tailgate Brawl match.

Elsewhere on Collision, The Opps responded to Jack Perry’s pursuit of Samoa Joe. Perry was told that if he wants to get to Joe, he’ll first have to go through Katsuyori Shibata. Perry vs. Shibata was subsequently added to the Tailgate Brawl lineup.

The updated AEW All Out 2026 lineup includes:

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Tag-Team Championship (3-Way Ladder Match): Cage & Cope (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. FTR

AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship (Chicago Street Fight): The Brawling Birds (c) vs. Divine Dominion

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

AEW World Trios Championship: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (c) or The Demand vs. Hangman Page & Brodido

Winner Gets AEW Women’s World Title Shot: Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla

Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

AEW Tailgate Brawl: The War Dogs & Death Riders (David Finlay, Clark Connors, Wheeler Yuta, & Daniel Garcia) vs. Bang Bang Gang

AEW Tailgate Brawl: Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live AEW All Out Results coverage.