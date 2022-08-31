The winner of the Casino Ladder Match at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view will receive a future shot at the AEW World Title.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce the following participants for the Casino Ladder Match: ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin, and one surprise entrant, who will be The Joker.

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. The one-hour All Out pre-show will air this Sunday at 7pm ET, for free on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card, along with Khan’s full tweet:

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite and 9/2 Rampage.

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA

Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

