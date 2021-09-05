Tonight AEW presents their ALL OUT pay per view from the NOW Arena in Chicago Illinois. The show begins at 8pm EST with the pre-show kicking things off at 7:30. Please join us at that time for the most up to date play-by-play coverage on the event, which features CM Punk wrestling his first matchup in seven years.
FINAL CARD:
-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW championship
-Britt Baker versus Kris Stalander for the AEW women’s championship
-Young Bucks versus The Lucha Bros in a steel cage match for the AEW tag team championship
-Miro versus Eddie Kingston for the TNT championship
-Chris Jericho versus MJF (If Jericho loses he will never wrestle again)
-Darby Allin versus CM Punk
-Jon Moxley versus Satoshi Kojima
-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall
-Women’s Casino Battle Royal
-Best Friends/Jurassic Express versus Hardy Family Office pre-show