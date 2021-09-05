Tonight AEW presents their ALL OUT pay per view from the NOW Arena in Chicago Illinois. The show begins at 8pm EST with the pre-show kicking things off at 7:30. Please join us at that time for the most up to date play-by-play coverage on the event, which features CM Punk wrestling his first matchup in seven years.

FINAL CARD:

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW championship

-Britt Baker versus Kris Stalander for the AEW women’s championship

-Young Bucks versus The Lucha Bros in a steel cage match for the AEW tag team championship

-Miro versus Eddie Kingston for the TNT championship

-Chris Jericho versus MJF (If Jericho loses he will never wrestle again)

-Darby Allin versus CM Punk

-Jon Moxley versus Satoshi Kojima

-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall

-Women’s Casino Battle Royal

-Best Friends/Jurassic Express versus Hardy Family Office pre-show