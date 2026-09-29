“Being The Elite” returned on Tuesday with a behind-the-scenes look at AEW All Out 2026.

The September 29 episode of the digital series followed The Young Bucks throughout All Out weekend in Chicago, including footage from before, during and after their AEW World Tag Team Championship victory.

The episode was dedicated to the late PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, who passed away at the age of 40 less than 24 hours after competing at All Out.

“This episode is dedicated to Ben. We love you,” the description for the episode reads.

PAC competed against Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship at All Out in what would become his final match.

Much of the new BTE installment focuses on Matt and Nick Jackson preparing for their three-way ladder match against FTR and Adam Copeland & Christian Cage.

Before the show, the Bucks showed off the special gear they had made for the match, which featured several Easter eggs paying tribute to ladder matches from throughout their careers.

Among those represented were their famous 2019 All Out ladder match against The Lucha Brothers, their Escalera de la Muerte bouts, previous matches against FTR and their ladder match against The Hardys.

The brothers also joked while looking back at some of the dangerous spots they have performed over the years, with Matt noting of one particular stunt, “This is when I almost die because I’m on an eight-foot ladder in the middle of the ring. Do the math. I can’t reach two tables on the floor.”

The episode then transitions into extensive ringside footage from the All Out ladder match, which saw The Young Bucks capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the fourth time.

After the match, the cameras followed the Bucks backstage as they celebrated the victory with family. One scene featured Matt being presented with a championship belt by his son, who pointed out images of his father featured on it.

The victory marked another chapter in the Bucks’ history with ladder matches, something the brothers discussed while examining their new gear earlier in the episode.

“I think that’s our new thing,” Matt said of incorporating their history into their attire. “Just going off of the history of the Bucks. I love the collage, at least for some big, big matches.”

The September 29 episode closes an especially emotional All Out weekend for AEW. PAC competed on Saturday’s pay-per-view before his sudden passing the following day, with tributes continuing throughout the wrestling world in the days since.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.