The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view reportedly drew significantly less than the 2021 event when it comes to buys.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that All Out drew an estimated 135,000 – 142,000 pay-per-view buys.

The final number will likely be up a bit, but it will be a substantial drop from the 2021 All Out, which drew 205,000 buys, down around 30% or so. It should be noted that this estimated was done using less information than usual, but more data won’t change the drop.

AEW President Tony Khan noted in the post-All Out media scrum that digital buys indicated a number above Forbidden Door and at or near Double Or Nothing, adding that three major shows over the weekend instead of one was part of the reason, referring to WWE Clash at The Castle and WWE NXT Worlds Collide, and perhaps UFC Paris. You can click here for Khan’s comments lashing out at WWE over their Labor Day Weekend shows.

The Observer noted that others with knowledge of the All Out digital numbers indicated that the range is probably where it will wind up or perhaps a bit higher than the estimate.

Khan previously noted that Forbidden Door in June drew 127,000 buys, while Double Or Nothing in May drew an estimated 155,000 pay-per-view buys. Revolution in March drew an estimated 165,000 – 173,000 buys, while Full Gear 2021 last November drew an estimated 145,000 buys, and All Out 2021 drew an estimated 205,000 buys.

All Out drew 9,100 fans to the NOW Arena near Chicago last Sunday night, with 8,800 of those being paid. The gate was just over $1 million, making this the third straight million dollar pay-per-view gate for AEW. AEW became the second North American promotion in history to reach that total in a calendar year, next to WWE.

All Out was around 150 – 200 tickets shy of a sellout as they were unable to sell all of the tickets that were released late. It was noted that from a secondary market standpoint, the pricing and interest level for All Out was the best for a company show this year.

“It was well below both Revolution and Double or Nothing [PPV buys], but it would have been considered a very good number for a show prior to last year’s All Out. The reality is the company is not as hot. WWE putting on two shows that weekend didn’t help. It broke the streak Tony Khan was so proud of where every show in AEW history has been the same named show from the prior year,” Dave Meltzer wrote.

Regarding online buzz, All Out ranked #10 on the Top 20 Google Trends list on the day of the pay-per-view with around 100,000 searches. This does not factor in the post-show backstage incident that went down.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.